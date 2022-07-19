PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Trading Up 8.1%

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) shares were up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$19.20 and last traded at C$18.92. Approximately 199,373 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 613,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.50.

Several analysts have commented on PSK shares. Raymond James increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.50 to C$23.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. CIBC dropped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.99.

The company has a market capitalization of C$4.44 billion and a PE ratio of 25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.28, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.07.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$139.90 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other PrairieSky Royalty news, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, with a total value of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at C$496,967.40. In other news, Senior Officer Andrew Phillips bought 6,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$18.49 per share, with a total value of C$110,953.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 655,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,116,228.93. Also, Director Myron Maurice Stadnyk bought 2,000 shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$36,812.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$496,967.40. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $266,652 over the last ninety days.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

