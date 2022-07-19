Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.44. Procaps Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 100 shares.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
