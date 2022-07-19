Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.62, but opened at $8.44. Procaps Group shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 100 shares.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.63.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $85.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Procaps Group S.A. ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) by 148.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,974 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned about 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

Further Reading

