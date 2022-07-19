PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 675,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73.

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Trading of PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.