PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Short Interest Update

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the June 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 7.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 515,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCT traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.17. The company had a trading volume of 675,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,447. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $47.73.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCTGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PROCEPT BioRobotics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

