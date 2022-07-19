Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) PT Lowered to $57.00

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Mizuho from $70.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.80% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PCOR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCOR opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.58.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $276,123.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,698 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $72,657.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,873,733.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,453 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $276,123.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,133,050.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Corporate insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Procore Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 44,808,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,174,000 after buying an additional 1,186,014 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,113,059,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 1,231.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,016,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,935,000 after purchasing an additional 11,113,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,778,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,949,000 after purchasing an additional 522,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 3,208,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

Further Reading

