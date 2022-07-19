Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN) to Post FY2026 Earnings of $0.87 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Profound Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($1.19) per share.

Get Profound Medical alerts:

Profound Medical (TSE:PRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.57) by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.89 million.

Profound Medical Price Performance

About Profound Medical

Shares of PRN stock opened at C$9.44 on Tuesday. Profound Medical has a twelve month low of C$8.00 and a twelve month high of C$22.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$196.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 18.32, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.