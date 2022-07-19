Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Given a $134.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) has been given a $134.00 target price by equities researchers at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.38.

PLD traded up $5.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.11. 3,884,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,023,319. The stock has a market cap of $92.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.81 and a 200 day moving average of $143.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai bought 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,128,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

