ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Purchased by BTR Capital Management Inc.

BTR Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSO. Corsicana & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Stock Performance

SSO traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 133,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,449,987. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.74. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $74.76.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Profile

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

