ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD) Shares Down 9.7%

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:KOLD – Get Rating) dropped 9.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.84 and last traded at $19.47. Approximately 9,701,330 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average daily volume of 3,182,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.56.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas Trading Down 9.7 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day moving average of $81.87.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 30.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth approximately $705,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 486,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,293 shares during the period.

