Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Short Interest Update

Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 785,500 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the June 15th total of 1,111,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 302.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BGAOF. Barclays decreased their price target on Proximus from €15.50 ($15.66) to €13.00 ($13.13) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup raised Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Proximus Price Performance

Shares of Proximus stock opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Proximus has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $21.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70.

Proximus Company Profile

Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses; telecommunication, ICT infrastructure, multi-cloud, digital finance, cybersecurity, business applications, and managed and training services to medium and large companies, and public administrations; and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.

Featured Stories

