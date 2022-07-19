PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,728 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $73.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $51.00 to $49.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.20 and a 200-day moving average of $45.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 27.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

