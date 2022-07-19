PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $55.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.63.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.55. 2,033,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,395,305. The company has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.25 and a 200 day moving average of $45.68. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $35.03 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 125.0% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

