PVH (NYSE:PVH) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PVH. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. PVH has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.08.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.36. PVH had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PVH will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in PVH by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,007 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,919,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PVH in the 4th quarter valued at $12,350,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PVH by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 24,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in PVH by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,037 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

