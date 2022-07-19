Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Short Interest Update

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 326,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 153,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Pyxis Tankers Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.75. 27,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Pyxis Tankers has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Pyxis Tankers had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 50.97%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pyxis Tankers Company Profile
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
