Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) Lowered by KeyCorp

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Sunday, July 17th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.89 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.76 billion.

Newmont Stock Down 0.2 %

Separately, National Bankshares lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$107.00 to C$119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$83.96.

Shares of NGT opened at C$71.21 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 52 week low of C$66.25 and a 52 week high of C$108.98. The firm has a market cap of C$56.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$82.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$86.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.80%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

