Qcash (QC) Reaches Market Cap of $40.04 Million

Qcash (QC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 19th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $40.04 million and $117.67 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Qcash has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0870 or 0.00000369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004241 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.56 or 0.00388314 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00018263 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001762 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC.

Qcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

