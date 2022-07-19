Quiztok Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $539,876.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One Quiztok coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $10.13 million and $539,876.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quiztok has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Buxcoin (BUX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC.

RPICoin (RPI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CaluraCoin (CLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HEIDI (HDI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IBStoken (IBS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quiztok Profile

QTCON is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,688,337,249 coins. The official message board for Quiztok is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quiztok filters, refines and compresses scattered knowledge and information in form of quiz contents. It's a knowledge-sharing platform where everyone can share their questions and answers. Quiztok provides quiz creators, quiz players and quiz curators QTCON as rewards to realize practical value of sharing knowledge. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quiztok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

