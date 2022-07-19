Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Sold by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,295 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 11,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RXT traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $6.32. 4,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

