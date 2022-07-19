Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.
RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.
Rackspace Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
