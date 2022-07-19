Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) Downgraded to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $5.00 price target on the stock.

RXT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded Rackspace Technology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Rackspace Technology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rackspace Technology presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RXT opened at $6.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Rackspace Technology has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $19.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $775.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.45 million. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

