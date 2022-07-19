Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Radiant Logistics Stock Up 1.4 %

RLGT opened at $7.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 0.97. Radiant Logistics has a 52 week low of $5.66 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Radiant Logistics alerts:

Radiant Logistics (NYSE:RLGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 2.95%.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides multi-modal transportation and logistics services primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radiant Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radiant Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.