Rai Reflex Index Price Hits $2.93 on Major Exchanges (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $14.42 million and approximately $991,161.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rai Reflex Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2.93 or 0.00012517 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 4,913,995 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance.

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

