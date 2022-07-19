Raiden Network Token Achieves Market Cap of $4.65 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $4.65 million and approximately $34,226.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008157 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008624 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.57 or 0.00202952 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

