Rainicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $14.59 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $14.59 million and $262,845.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.
Rainicorn Profile
Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.
Rainicorn Coin Trading
