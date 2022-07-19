Rainicorn Market Capitalization Achieves $14.59 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges. Rainicorn has a market cap of $14.59 million and $262,845.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.73 or 0.00343227 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002226 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00019135 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Rainicorn Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin.

Rainicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rainicorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rainicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

