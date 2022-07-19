Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $11.39

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.39, but opened at $12.35. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.64, with a volume of 50 shares.

Separately, Wedbush initiated coverage on Rani Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rani Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Rani Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RANI. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares during the period. Lasry Marc purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $362,000. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

