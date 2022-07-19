Raymond James Lowers Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$12.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 55.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lundin Mining to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.54.

Shares of LUN traded up C$0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$7.70. 901,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,164,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of C$6.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.02. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.73 and a twelve month high of C$14.00.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 1.1968913 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 500,000 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$9.17 per share, with a total value of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at C$895,258,182.60. In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Annie Laurenson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$238,331.50. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,582,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 97,672,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$895,258,182.60. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,730,100 shares of company stock worth $17,341,152.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

