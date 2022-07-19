Raymond James Trims MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Target Price to $493.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $477.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $529.71.

MSCI opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.54 and its 200 day moving average is $472.51. MSCI has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.06.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $559.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.18 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 205.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,407,399,000 after buying an additional 45,250 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in MSCI by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,662,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,243,680,000 after buying an additional 77,739 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,909,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,782,359,000 after buying an additional 48,326 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,527,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $933,388,000 after buying an additional 71,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in MSCI by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,338,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,346,000 after buying an additional 127,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

