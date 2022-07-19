RChain (REV) Price Down 15.3% Over Last 7 Days

RChain (REV) traded 16% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. RChain has a market capitalization of $12.41 million and approximately $229,378.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RChain has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,006.05 or 0.99997242 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004548 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00007995 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004199 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004542 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
RChain is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 coins and its circulating supply is 667,469,848 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
