Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLLMF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RLLMF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Real Matters Price Performance

Shares of Real Matters stock opened at $3.79 on Thursday. Real Matters has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.35.

Real Matters Company Profile

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

