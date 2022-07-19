Red Pulse Phoenix Price Hits $0.0030 on Major Exchanges (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 19th. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market cap of $2.46 million and approximately $202,914.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Red Pulse Phoenix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded flat against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.
- Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- QYNO (QNO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.
- 01coin (ZOC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,040.01 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Red Pulse Phoenix Profile
Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) is a coin. Its launch date was October 17th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 coins and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 coins. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official message board is blog.red-pulse.com. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.
Buying and Selling Red Pulse Phoenix
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the exchanges listed above.
