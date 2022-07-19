RED (RED) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Exchanges

RED (RED) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 19th. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, RED has traded up 12.6% against the dollar. RED has a total market capitalization of $281,436.76 and approximately $18,957.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000297 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00022634 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.41 or 0.00249045 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001116 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000920 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

RED Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RED Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

