Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 659,053 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,008,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 659,053 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 10.4% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 1.27% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $367,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $31.01 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

