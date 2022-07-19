Regentatlantic Capital LLC Cuts Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 0.7% of Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $25,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $520.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $539.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $560.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TMO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.54.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,640,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

