Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,668 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,338 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Leidos worth $9,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,313,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $116,728,000 after buying an additional 52,983 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 14,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 56,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Robert Moos sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total value of $50,856.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 7,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $750,531.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,695,700.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,089 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,441 over the last 90 days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Leidos Price Performance

Shares of LDOS opened at $97.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $111.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.04.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LDOS. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Leidos from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays cut Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.71.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

