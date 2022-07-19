Regentatlantic Capital LLC Purchases 18,453 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of BMY opened at $73.74 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $80.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 76.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

