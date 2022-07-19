Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 15,698 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,698 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Exelon by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 16,918 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.96 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.65 and its 200-day moving average is $47.16.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.94%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.54.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

