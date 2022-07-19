Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 25,541 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 249,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,541 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $60.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day moving average is $56.09.

