Regentatlantic Capital LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,118 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Salesforce by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 1,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE CRM opened at $167.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.00, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Salesforce to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $381,662.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.43, for a total value of $216,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,703.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total value of $381,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,606,721,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,056 shares of company stock worth $13,317,982. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.