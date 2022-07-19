renDOGE Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0688 or 0.00000295 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, renDOGE has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. renDOGE has a market cap of $212,156.85 and approximately $26.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

