Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Given a $139.00 Price Target by Oppenheimer Analysts

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) received a $139.00 target price from Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $152.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.71.

NYSE RSG traded up $2.14 on Tuesday, hitting $128.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,448. The firm has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average is $129.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $145.98.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

