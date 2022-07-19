Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for UCB (UCBJF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for UCB (OTCMKTS: UCBJF):

7/15/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €120.00 ($121.21) to €111.00 ($112.12). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €110.00 ($111.11) to €105.00 ($106.06).

7/14/2022 – UCB was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

7/7/2022 – UCB was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/7/2022 – UCB had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €110.00 ($111.11) to €90.00 ($90.91).

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UCBJF opened at $85.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.85. UCB SA has a 1-year low of $85.60 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UCB SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UCB SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.