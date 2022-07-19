Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP) Short Interest Down 31.0% in June

Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the June 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 14.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Retractable Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of RVP stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,477. Retractable Technologies has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.14 million, a P/E ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.89.

Get Retractable Technologies alerts:

Retractable Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:RVP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Retractable Technologies had a return on equity of 68.86% and a net margin of 28.99%. The firm had revenue of $44.74 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Retractable Technologies

Institutional Trading of Retractable Technologies

In related news, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $37,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $300,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 18,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, for a total transaction of $73,830.09. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,721,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,776,332.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Walter O. Bigby, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Retractable Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $37,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 490,763 shares of company stock worth $1,851,976 over the last ninety days. 49.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 29.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 63,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retractable Technologies by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Retractable Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Retractable Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets safety syringes and other safety medical products for the healthcare profession in the United States, rest of North and South America, and internationally. It offers VanishPoint insulin syringes; tuberculin, insulin, and allergy antigen syringes; small diameter tube adapters; blood collection tube holders; allergy trays; IV safety catheters; Patient Safe syringes and Luer Caps; VanishPoint blood collection sets; EasyPoint needles; and VanishPoint autodisable syringes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Retractable Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retractable Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.