Revolution Beauty Group (LON:REVB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.00

Revolution Beauty Group plc (LON:REVB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 59.80 ($0.71), with a volume of 181875 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.77).

The firm has a market cap of £185.22 million and a P/E ratio of -7.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 90.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 105.99.

Revolution Beauty Group plc operates in the beauty and personal care business. It provides make up, skincare, and haircare products under various brands. The company sells its products through e-commerce operations, as well as physical and digital retailers through wholesale relationships. It has a retail footprint of c.15,000 doors across retail chains in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally.

