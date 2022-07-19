ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) Major Shareholder Purchases $27,236.04 in Stock

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 26,702 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.02 per share, for a total transaction of $27,236.04. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,380,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,038.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Fund Lp Lind II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 6,315 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.96 per share, for a total transaction of $6,062.40.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 236,616 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $236,616.00.

On Friday, May 13th, Global Fund Lp Lind II bought 5,950 shares of ReWalk Robotics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,593.00.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RWLK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,201. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.06. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.81 and a 52 week high of $2.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics ( NASDAQ:RWLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 16.81% and a negative net margin of 253.78%. The business had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925,332 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 402,225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on RWLK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ReWalk Robotics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

