Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.60 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 1.3 %

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $58.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.73. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $55.84 and a 1 year high of $84.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $988,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,059,872.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 26.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on REXR. StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $89.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.17.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

