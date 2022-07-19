Rheos Capital Works Inc. Boosts Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 392,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,300 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $35.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $34.12 and a 12-month high of $58.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on CARR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

