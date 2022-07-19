Rheos Capital Works Inc. Buys Shares of 58,900 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 58,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,074,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $233.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $184.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,497 shares in the company, valued at $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $6,740,850 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $112.52 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.20. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.93 and a one year high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 34.17%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.02 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.46%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Further Reading

