Rheos Capital Works Inc. Cuts Stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned 0.19% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $12,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 27.1% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 38.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 24,004 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 16.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 14,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 220,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

NYSE:SKX opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

