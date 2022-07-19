Rheos Capital Works Inc. Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,000 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $32,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 766.7% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Tesla from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $873.05.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,090,394.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $721.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $747.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.92, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $709.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $862.14. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $620.57 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

