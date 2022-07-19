Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 72,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 72,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after purchasing an additional 347,361 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after buying an additional 105,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after buying an additional 203,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director Greg Creed acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.03 per share, with a total value of $484,330.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greg Creed bought 11,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.03 per share, for a total transaction of $484,330.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total transaction of $1,094,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.59.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $31.14 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average is $37.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

