Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $667.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTMVY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rightmove from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 650 ($7.77) to GBX 618 ($7.39) in a research note on Friday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.85) to GBX 670 ($8.01) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of RTMVY opened at $14.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.09. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

Rightmove Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.1104 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.1%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.