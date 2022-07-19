Ritocoin (RITO) Hits Market Capitalization of $79,564.63

Ritocoin (RITO) traded up 7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. In the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar. One Ritocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ritocoin has a market cap of $79,564.63 and approximately $6.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004267 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 92.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00385933 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00018798 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001781 BTC.
Ritocoin Profile
Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,709,750,086 coins and its circulating supply is 1,697,424,594 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin. The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org.
Buying and Selling Ritocoin
Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.